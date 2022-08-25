AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,995,383.62 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,995,383.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,241,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,974,556.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AN traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $126.08. 649,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.29. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

