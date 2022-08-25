Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $255.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.57.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $343.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121,108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 69,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

