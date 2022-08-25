Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.290 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $343.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.52.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.