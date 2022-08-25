Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Position Increased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

