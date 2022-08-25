Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.96 Million

Augur (REP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Augur has a total market cap of $87.96 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Augur coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.00 or 0.00037092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003762 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129506 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032809 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00078277 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur (REP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
