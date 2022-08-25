Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.37). 105,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 288,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.35).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £200.40 million and a PE ratio of 335.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.48.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Russell purchased 5,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,249.88). In related news, insider William Russell purchased 5,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,249.88). Also, insider Neil England bought 20,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($28,274.53). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,665,000.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.