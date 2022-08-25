AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,894 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.01 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.



