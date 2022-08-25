Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Trading Up 2.9%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 61,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

