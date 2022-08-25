Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 10,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlantic American Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

