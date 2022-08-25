Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of Atico Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
Atico Mining Company Profile
