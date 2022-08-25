Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Atico Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

