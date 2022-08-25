ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$50.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.06.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,249,012,926. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $955,425.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

