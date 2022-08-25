Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Buys £146,900 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 65,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £146,900 ($177,501.21).
Atalaya Mining stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 217 ($2.62). 475,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,788. Atalaya Mining Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 217 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.44). The firm has a market cap of £303.54 million and a PE ratio of 394.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 357.73.
Several research firms have weighed in on ATYM. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 478 ($5.78).
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
