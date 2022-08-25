Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,700 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

