Astrantus Ltd Purchases New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $291.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

