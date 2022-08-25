Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 296,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 54,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

