Astrantus Ltd Invests $226,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,344,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.