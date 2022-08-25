Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $382,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Assurant by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Assurant by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Assurant by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average is $174.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.