Assemble Protocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $455,299.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078122 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.