ASD (ASD) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $54.85 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

