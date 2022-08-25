Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Target Price to $2.50

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

SINT stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.