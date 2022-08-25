Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 11,294 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.49. 290,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

