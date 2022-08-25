Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in SEA were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

SE traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 108,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,412. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

