Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 90,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,803. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

