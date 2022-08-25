Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 162,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 81,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.28. The stock had a trading volume of 69,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $327.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

