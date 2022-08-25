Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 363.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth $2,155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 354,599 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth $925,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

THD traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.68. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.