Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $7.33 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 1.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,060. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

