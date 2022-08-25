Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.64. 30,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,304. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

