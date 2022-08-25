Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.64. 30,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,304. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

