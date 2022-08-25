Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

ZTS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,384. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

