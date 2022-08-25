Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 830 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of REGN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $600.96. 2,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,338. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

