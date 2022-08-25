Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) by 365.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

EPHE stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,546. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

