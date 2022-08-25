Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 1,736 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.60. 88,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

