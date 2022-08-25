Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $190,140.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.80. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $369,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,529,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,309,000 after buying an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $3,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

