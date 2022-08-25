Artex (ARTEX) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. Artex has a total market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Artex

Artex (CRYPTO:ARTEX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX). Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

