ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $6.04 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 4.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 937.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 388,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 166,823 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,192,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $63.27. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

