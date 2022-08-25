ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $67.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.