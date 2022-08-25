ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after buying an additional 320,837 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,798,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after buying an additional 108,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,103 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

