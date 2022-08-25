ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.83.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

