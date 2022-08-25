ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARR opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.