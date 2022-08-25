Ark Tops One Day Volume of $61.01 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $65.85 million and $61.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,248,537 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.