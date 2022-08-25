ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

