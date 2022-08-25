Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.43. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 262,030 shares trading hands.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of C$86.44 million and a P/E ratio of -14.52.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

