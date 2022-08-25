ArGo (ARGO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,804.00

ArGo (ARGO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. ArGo has a market capitalization of $85,886.95 and approximately $1,804.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

