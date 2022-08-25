Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 221564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

