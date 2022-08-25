Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $112.68 million and $4.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00106973 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019976 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001414 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00263494 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00031720 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008550 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
