Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Ardea Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Ardea Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 15,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.40.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
