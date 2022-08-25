Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ardea Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 15,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.40.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

