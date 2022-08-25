ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.5 %

ABIO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

