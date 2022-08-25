ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.5 %
ABIO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.17.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
