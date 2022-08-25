API3 (API3) Price Down 14.4% This Week

API3 (API3) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $111.51 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00009158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

