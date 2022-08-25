Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

