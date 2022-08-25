AnimalGo (GOM2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $12.09 million and $607,277.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

