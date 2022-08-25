Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGPPF remained flat at $69.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

